Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Reaches New 12-Month High at $288.54

Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $288.54 and last traded at $288.54, with a volume of 4593 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $288.10.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $19.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $273.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $267.39.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Health Care ETF

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Centennial Bank AR acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

