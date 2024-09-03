Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Shares Sold by Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

VHT stock opened at $288.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.34 billion, a PE ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $273.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $267.39. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52-week low of $222.27 and a 52-week high of $288.26.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

