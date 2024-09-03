Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) is Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Evermay Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 419 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $11,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VYM. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,276,000. Vantage Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 63.9% during the fourth quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 9,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after buying an additional 3,636 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 106.5% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after buying an additional 6,936 shares during the period. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 65,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,300,000 after buying an additional 2,485 shares during the period. Finally, Aveo Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,099,000.

Shares of VYM traded down $1.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $126.02. 265,093 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 939,152. The firm has a market cap of $57.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $98.40 and a 12-month high of $127.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $121.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.46.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

