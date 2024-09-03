Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) Shares Acquired by Tortoise Investment Management LLC

Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 177,805 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,030 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $10,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VGSH. Tillman Hartley LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Tillman Hartley LLC now owns 68,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,021,000 after buying an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth $563,000. Davis R M Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 29,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 181,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,594,000 after purchasing an additional 28,869 shares during the period. Finally, Human Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Human Investing LLC now owns 208,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,178,000 after buying an additional 4,533 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF stock opened at $58.70 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.03. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12-month low of $57.33 and a 12-month high of $58.86.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Dividend Announcement

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

