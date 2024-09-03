Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by Fiduciary Family Office LLC

Fiduciary Family Office LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 31.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,734 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Fiduciary Family Office LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Fiduciary Family Office LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. City Holding Co. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Ballew Advisors Inc increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kanawha Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 2,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

VOO opened at $514.54 on Tuesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $375.95 and a 52-week high of $519.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $504.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $486.89. The company has a market cap of $466.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.