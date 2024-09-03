Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by Princeton Capital Management LLC

Princeton Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87 shares during the quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $39,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 641.7% in the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $52,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of VOO stock opened at $518.04 on Tuesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $375.95 and a twelve month high of $519.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $504.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $486.89. The stock has a market cap of $469.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

