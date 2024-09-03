Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 121,762 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the previous session’s volume of 147,408 shares.The stock last traded at $329.51 and had previously closed at $336.11.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $11.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.04 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $332.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $315.69.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 54,043.6% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 438,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,239,000 after acquiring an additional 437,753 shares during the last quarter. Arista Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 256.4% during the second quarter. Arista Wealth Management LLC now owns 157,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,531,000 after acquiring an additional 113,339 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 84.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 206,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,927,000 after acquiring an additional 94,738 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $18,967,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 122.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 84,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,786,000 after acquiring an additional 46,250 shares during the last quarter.

About Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF

The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

