Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV) Shares Sold by Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc.

Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,494 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF accounts for approximately 4.5% of Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. owned approximately 0.62% of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $8,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $54,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $72,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 160.9% during the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VIOV opened at $92.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.21. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $70.68 and a 52 week high of $95.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.20.

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (VIOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 Value index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of small-cap value companies selected from the S&P 600. VIOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

