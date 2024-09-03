Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Bought by Chilton Capital Management LLC

Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 11.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,710 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4,650.0% during the 2nd quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 443.3% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000.

NASDAQ BND opened at $74.36 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $73.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.37. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $67.99 and a 1 year high of $74.85.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.2239 per share. This represents a $2.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

