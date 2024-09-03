Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:VTC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:VTC – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 227,940 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 419% from the previous session’s volume of 43,933 shares.The stock last traded at $78.18 and had previously closed at $77.89.
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $77.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.16.
Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.293 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%.
About Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund
The Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF (VTC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Corporate Bond index. The fund is a fund-of-funds. It tracks an index designed to provide exposure to investment-grade US corporate bonds with broad maturities. VTC was launched on Nov 7, 2017 and is managed by Vanguard.
