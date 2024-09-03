Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:VTC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:VTC – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 227,940 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 419% from the previous session’s volume of 43,933 shares.The stock last traded at $78.18 and had previously closed at $77.89.

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund Stock Down 0.1 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $77.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.16.

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.293 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund

About Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund by 61.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 115,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,918,000 after purchasing an additional 43,914 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,478,000. Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $375,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 59,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,649,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its position in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 94,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619 shares during the period.

The Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF (VTC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Corporate Bond index. The fund is a fund-of-funds. It tracks an index designed to provide exposure to investment-grade US corporate bonds with broad maturities. VTC was launched on Nov 7, 2017 and is managed by Vanguard.

