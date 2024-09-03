Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX) Shares Acquired by Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc.

Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 441,705 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,395 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF makes up about 11.9% of Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $21,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNDX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,054,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,681,081,000 after purchasing an additional 7,348,557 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 461.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,838,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,770,000 after purchasing an additional 7,265,102 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 3,468.6% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,572,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,715,000 after buying an additional 3,472,071 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 107.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,943,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,992,000 after buying an additional 2,043,151 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,982,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,418,016,000 after buying an additional 1,642,572 shares during the period.

Shares of BNDX opened at $49.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.96. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $47.30 and a 52 week high of $51.04.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a $0.1005 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.09.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

