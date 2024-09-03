Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) is Hemington Wealth Management’s 5th Largest Position

Hemington Wealth Management lessened its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,079 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF comprises about 5.9% of Hemington Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Hemington Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $17,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Facet Wealth Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 1,604,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,839,000 after buying an additional 223,940 shares during the period. Soundwatch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $119,000. Oarsman Capital Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 101,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,119,000 after buying an additional 16,827 shares during the period. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Finally, Vawter Financial Ltd. increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Vawter Financial Ltd. now owns 5,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV opened at $172.85 on Tuesday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $131.42 and a 1-year high of $172.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $165.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.27 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

