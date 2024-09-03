Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Acquired by Northstar Advisory Group LLC

Northstar Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,994 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 144 shares during the quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VTV. Naviter Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 4,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Midland Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Midland Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 577,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,644,000 after purchasing an additional 4,903 shares during the period. LMG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 5.9% during the second quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $500,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,977,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTV stock traded down $1.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $171.77. 805,720 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,051,364. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $161.27. The firm has a market cap of $122.50 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $131.42 and a 1-year high of $172.98.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

