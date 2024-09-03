Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $112.25.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PCVX. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Vaxcyte from $108.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Leerink Partners upped their price objective on shares of Vaxcyte from $106.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Vaxcyte from $95.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. BTIG Research upped their price target on Vaxcyte from $98.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vaxcyte in a research report on Thursday, June 20th.

In other Vaxcyte news, CEO Grant Pickering sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.98, for a total value of $1,184,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 478,888 shares in the company, valued at $37,822,574.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Grant Pickering sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.98, for a total transaction of $1,184,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 478,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,822,574.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Elvia Cowan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $425,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,081,455. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 70,283 shares of company stock valued at $5,613,568. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Vaxcyte by 4.2% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vaxcyte by 155.3% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Vaxcyte by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 10,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vaxcyte by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,382,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its stake in Vaxcyte by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. 96.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PCVX traded up $29.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $110.15. 7,468,529 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 790,036. Vaxcyte has a 1-year low of $44.20 and a 1-year high of $119.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $79.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.51. The stock has a market cap of $12.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.74 and a beta of 0.97.

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.12). During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.70) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vaxcyte will post -4.33 EPS for the current year.

Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine for the prevention of invasive pneumococcal disease. The company also develops VAX-31 to protect against emerging strains and to help address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a novel conjugate vaccine candidate to prevent disease caused by Group A Streptococcus; VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting keystone pathogen responsible for periodontitis; and VAX-GI to prevent Shigella, a bacterial illness.

