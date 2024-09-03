Velas Price Down 4.3% Over Last 7 Days (VLX)

Velas (VLX) traded up 3.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. One Velas coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0049 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Velas has a market capitalization of $12.84 million and $517,319.69 worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Velas has traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.51 or 0.00037960 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00006778 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.55 or 0.00012736 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0808 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00007548 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002059 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00004150 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Velas Coin Profile

Velas (VLX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,626,625,903 coins. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Velas is velas.com. Velas’ official message board is velas.com/en/blog.

Velas Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

