Verasity Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3.69 Million (VRA)

Verasity (VRA) traded up 7.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. One Verasity token can currently be bought for $0.0026 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. Verasity has a total market capitalization of $25.95 million and $3.69 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Verasity has traded 9.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Verasity alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000723 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001688 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000872 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000011 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000020 BTC.

About Verasity

Verasity uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 98,930,514,635 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,930,514,635 tokens. The official message board for Verasity is medium.com/verasity. The Reddit community for Verasity is https://reddit.com/r/verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Verasity is www.verasity.io. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Verasity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is a video sharing platform that utilizes blockchain technology to empower content creators and users. It allows content creators to choose their preferred method of monetization and gives users more content and options. Users can also choose whether or not to view advertisements and will be rewarded for doing so. Verasity uses the VRA token as a payment and reward method within the platform, and it is based on the Ethereum network.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verasity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Verasity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Verasity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Verasity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.