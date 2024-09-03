Veris Limited (ASX:VRS) Insider Acquires A$23,000.00 in Stock

Veris Limited (ASX:VRS – Get Free Report) insider David Murray purchased 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.05 ($0.03) per share, with a total value of A$23,000.00 ($15,646.26).
Veris Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.26, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.56.
About Veris
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Veris
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- 3 Small Cap Stocks That Insiders Are Buying
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- Analysts Forecast Big Upside for Western Digital—Don’t Miss Out
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- 3 Must-Own Stocks for Bullish Investors in Today’s Market
Receive News & Ratings for Veris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.