Versor Investments LP Buys Shares of 6,794 Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI)

Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 6,794 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $906,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Herc in the 4th quarter worth about $1,552,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Herc by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 359 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new position in Herc during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,737,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Herc by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 342,968 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,065,000 after acquiring an additional 10,969 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Herc by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,755 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,388,000 after purchasing an additional 5,544 shares in the last quarter. 93.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Herc alerts:

Herc Stock Performance

NYSE HRI opened at $146.37 on Tuesday. Herc Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.17 and a 52-week high of $171.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $138.91 and a 200-day moving average of $147.51. The company has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Herc Announces Dividend

Herc ( NYSE:HRI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by ($0.34). Herc had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 26.99%. The firm had revenue of $848.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $813.05 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 13.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd will be given a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Herc’s payout ratio is 21.97%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Herc news, SVP Tamir Peres sold 5,821 shares of Herc stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.03, for a total transaction of $925,713.63. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,632,047.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, COO Aaron Birnbaum sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.71, for a total transaction of $1,467,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,609,016.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tamir Peres sold 5,821 shares of Herc stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.03, for a total value of $925,713.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,415 shares in the company, valued at $5,632,047.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HRI shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Herc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Herc in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Herc in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Herc currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on HRI

About Herc

(Free Report)

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Herc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.