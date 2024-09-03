Versor Investments LP Grows Position in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE)

Versor Investments LP boosted its stake in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Free Report) by 63.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Adtalem Global Education were worth $1,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 7,430.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Adtalem Global Education in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Adtalem Global Education by 116.7% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Adtalem Global Education during the first quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education during the second quarter worth $142,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Manjunath Gangadharan sold 944 shares of Adtalem Global Education stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.40, for a total transaction of $71,177.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,888. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Manjunath Gangadharan sold 944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.40, for a total transaction of $71,177.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,888. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lisa W. Wardell sold 67,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.51, for a total value of $4,814,768.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 94,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,779,434.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 92,911 shares of company stock worth $6,748,503 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

ATGE opened at $75.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.46, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $73.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.54. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.89 and a 12 month high of $80.18.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.09. Adtalem Global Education had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The firm had revenue of $409.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ATGE. StockNews.com upgraded Adtalem Global Education from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Adtalem Global Education from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a research note on Thursday, August 29th.

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments, Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University.

