Versor Investments LP Grows Position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Versor Investments LP grew its stake in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) by 289.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,694 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,490 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 116.2% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 160 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Waste Connections in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Waste Connections in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Connections during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 76.6% during the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 378 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.09% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections Stock Performance

Waste Connections stock opened at $186.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $180.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $171.93. The company has a market capitalization of $48.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.72. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.12 and a 12-month high of $187.54.

Waste Connections Dividend Announcement

Waste Connections ( NYSE:WCN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.07. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 10.23%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 7th. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is currently 37.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Mary Anne Whitney sold 16,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.05, for a total transaction of $2,902,215.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,706,466.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Waste Connections news, SVP Susan Netherton sold 2,000 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.13, for a total value of $358,260.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,805,272.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Mary Anne Whitney sold 16,300 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.05, for a total value of $2,902,215.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,899 shares in the company, valued at $8,706,466.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 22,600 shares of company stock worth $4,011,550. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WCN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Waste Connections from $195.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $196.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Waste Connections in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $189.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised Waste Connections from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.28.

Waste Connections Company Profile

(Free Report)

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

