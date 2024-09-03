Versor Investments LP Invests $1.07 Million in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,496 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,068,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Republic Services by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,254,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,494,714,000 after buying an additional 101,518 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Republic Services by 20.5% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,909,008 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,514,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346,588 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Republic Services in the 4th quarter valued at $358,837,000. TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Republic Services by 424.7% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,722,107 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $329,680,000 after buying an additional 1,393,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Republic Services by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,476,116 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $286,868,000 after acquiring an additional 3,809 shares in the last quarter. 57.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RSG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Republic Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Republic Services from $211.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Republic Services from $219.00 to $214.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Republic Services in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $203.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $211.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Tomago Collins sold 3,200 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.01, for a total transaction of $649,632.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,549,832.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Stock Up 1.1 %

Republic Services stock opened at $208.21 on Tuesday. Republic Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $140.23 and a twelve month high of $208.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $199.76 and a 200-day moving average of $191.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.57 billion, a PE ratio of 36.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.69.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.08. Republic Services had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 17.81%. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 2nd. This is an increase from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.70%.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

Further Reading

