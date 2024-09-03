Versor Investments LP Invests $1.19 Million in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,740 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,186,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 45.1% during the 4th quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 209 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 76.0% during the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 220 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 219.3% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 281 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 362.5% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 259 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. 98.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CRL. Barclays decreased their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Baird R W cut shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $290.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Charles River Laboratories International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $270.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charles River Laboratories International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $231.00.

Shares of NYSE:CRL opened at $197.75 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $161.65 and a 12-month high of $275.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $211.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $228.93. The firm has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a PE ratio of 23.26, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.38.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The medical research company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.41. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 10.83%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles River Laboratories International declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 7th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical research company to repurchase up to 9.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

