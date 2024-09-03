Versor Investments LP Invests $848,000 in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 20,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $848,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of UDR by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,063,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,910,275,000 after acquiring an additional 233,475 shares during the last quarter. Presima Securities ULC acquired a new position in shares of UDR in the 4th quarter valued at $18,256,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its stake in UDR by 370.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 222,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,340,000 after purchasing an additional 175,566 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new position in UDR in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,135,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in UDR by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 761,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,205,000 after buying an additional 44,677 shares during the period. 97.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UDR Price Performance

NYSE UDR opened at $44.51 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.82, a current ratio of 5.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.68 billion, a PE ratio of 32.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 0.85. UDR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.95 and a 12-month high of $44.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.10.

UDR Announces Dividend

UDR ( NYSE:UDR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $415.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.75 million. UDR had a net margin of 8.34% and a return on equity of 3.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that UDR, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.19%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.52, for a total value of $3,556,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 849,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,580,776.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UDR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of UDR from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of UDR from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Mizuho increased their target price on UDR from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Scotiabank raised their target price on UDR from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on UDR from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.65.

UDR Profile

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

