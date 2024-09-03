Versor Investments LP Lowers Stock Holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Versor Investments LP lowered its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 29.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,243 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,857 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SWKS. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 10,450.2% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 84,507 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,500,000 after acquiring an additional 83,706 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 3,467 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $307,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 154,165 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $16,818,000 after acquiring an additional 11,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, B. Riley raised Skyworks Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $96.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.94.

Insider Transactions at Skyworks Solutions

In other news, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 1,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.47, for a total transaction of $198,067.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,455 shares in the company, valued at $1,875,888.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 1,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.47, for a total transaction of $198,067.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,455 shares in the company, valued at $1,875,888.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Philip Matthew Carter sold 452 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $49,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,052,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,747 shares of company stock worth $302,027 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Price Performance

SWKS stock opened at $109.59 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $108.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.40. The company has a quick ratio of 4.29, a current ratio of 5.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $17.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.23. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.06 and a 52-week high of $120.86.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.21. The company had revenue of $905.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $900.41 million. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 17.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a positive change from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.63%.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

