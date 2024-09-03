Versor Investments LP Makes New Investment in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 41,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $949,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 15,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 190,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,629,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 24,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 4,676 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 3,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cousins Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $1,753,000. Institutional investors own 94.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Cousins Properties alerts:

Cousins Properties Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:CUZ opened at $28.51 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.30. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 52-week low of $17.40 and a 52-week high of $28.57.

Cousins Properties Announces Dividend

Cousins Properties ( NYSE:CUZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $212.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.18 million. Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 1.31% and a net margin of 7.25%. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 261.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CUZ shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cousins Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Cousins Properties from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Cousins Properties in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Cousins Properties from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Cousins Properties from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.43.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cousins Properties

About Cousins Properties

(Free Report)

Cousins Properties Incorporated ("Cousins") is a fully integrated, self-administered, and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office buildings located in high-growth Sun Belt markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cousins Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cousins Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.