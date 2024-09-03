Versor Investments LP Purchases 2,679 Shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM)

Versor Investments LP grew its position in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Free Report) by 22.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,530 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,679 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Alarm.com were worth $923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Alarm.com by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 63,176 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,578,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Alarm.com by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,681 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Alarm.com by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 93,700 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,790,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in Alarm.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Alarm.com by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,384 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. 91.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Alarm.com from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. William Blair upgraded shares of Alarm.com to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Alarm.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.67.

Alarm.com Price Performance

Alarm.com stock opened at $59.54 on Tuesday. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.70 and a 52-week high of $77.29. The company has a quick ratio of 8.70, a current ratio of 9.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $63.97 and its 200 day moving average is $66.97. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.23, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.92.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $233.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.35 million. Alarm.com had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 13.00%. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Daniel Ramos sold 9,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.81, for a total transaction of $585,711.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,540,391. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Alarm.com news, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 7,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.27, for a total value of $445,998.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,260,125. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel Ramos sold 9,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.81, for a total value of $585,711.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,540,391. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

About Alarm.com

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides various Internet of Things (IoT) and solutions for residential, multi-family, small business, and enterprise commercial markets in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alarm.com and Other. It offers solutions to control and monitor security systems, as well as to IoT devices, including door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring and analytics solutions, such as video analytics, escalated events, video doorbells, intelligent integration, live streaming, secure cloud storage, and video alerts.

