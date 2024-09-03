Versor Investments LP Sells 500 Shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Versor Investments LP cut its position in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Bank OZK in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,293,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Bank OZK by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,028,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,394,000 after purchasing an additional 502,005 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Bank OZK by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,897,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,562,000 after purchasing an additional 300,025 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Bank OZK during the fourth quarter worth $10,624,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 136.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 359,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,930,000 after purchasing an additional 207,341 shares during the last quarter. 86.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank OZK Stock Performance

OZK opened at $43.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.02. Bank OZK has a 52-week low of $34.76 and a 52-week high of $52.36. The firm has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.72 and its 200-day moving average is $43.30.

Bank OZK Increases Dividend

Bank OZK ( NASDAQ:OZK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52. The firm had revenue of $416.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.39 million. Bank OZK had a net margin of 27.04% and a return on equity of 14.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Bank OZK will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 12th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 12th. Bank OZK’s payout ratio is currently 26.80%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on OZK shares. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. StockNews.com raised Bank OZK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Citigroup lowered Bank OZK from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Bank OZK in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Bank OZK from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.71.

About Bank OZK

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers deposit services, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time and reciprocal deposits.

