Verus Capital Partners LLC Acquires 412 Shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Verus Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) by 12.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,644 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OC. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Owens Corning by 74.4% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,251,653 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $210,040,000 after purchasing an additional 533,910 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Owens Corning by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,057,518 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $156,756,000 after buying an additional 75,594 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the fourth quarter valued at $118,251,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 594,132 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $88,068,000 after acquiring an additional 3,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Owens Corning by 2.2% in the second quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 590,977 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $102,665,000 after acquiring an additional 12,707 shares during the period. 88.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $211.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. UBS Group upped their target price on Owens Corning from $192.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Owens Corning from $190.00 to $189.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Owens Corning currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.23.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Todd W. Fister sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.65, for a total value of $520,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,626 shares in the company, valued at $5,491,854.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Mari Doerfler sold 240 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.05, for a total value of $43,692.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,954 shares in the company, valued at $901,875.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Todd W. Fister sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.65, for a total transaction of $520,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,491,854.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,240 shares of company stock worth $1,107,192 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning Price Performance

Shares of NYSE OC opened at $168.73 on Tuesday. Owens Corning has a fifty-two week low of $109.95 and a fifty-two week high of $191.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $14.62 billion, a PE ratio of 13.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $169.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.95.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $4.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.37 by $0.27. Owens Corning had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 26.33%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.22 EPS. Owens Corning’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 15.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Owens Corning Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 15th. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is 19.43%.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.

See Also

