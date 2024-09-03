Verus Capital Partners LLC Buys 1,702 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 48.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,242 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,702 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IBM. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 88,152,714 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,833,642,000 after purchasing an additional 5,546,855 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,465,214 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,048,631,000 after buying an additional 61,028 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth $1,019,009,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in International Business Machines by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,500,184 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $736,015,000 after acquiring an additional 97,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 151.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,515,666 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $671,352,000 after acquiring an additional 2,118,165 shares during the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IBM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Monday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised shares of International Business Machines to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.93.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

Shares of International Business Machines stock opened at $202.13 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $187.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $182.03. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $135.87 and a 52 week high of $202.17. The company has a market capitalization of $186.19 billion, a PE ratio of 22.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.71.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.27. International Business Machines had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 40.59%. The firm had revenue of $15.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.65%.

International Business Machines Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.