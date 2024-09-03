Verus Capital Partners LLC Has $365,000 Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Verus Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 36.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,330 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Convergence Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Valero Energy by 16.6% during the second quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 21,311 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,341,000 after buying an additional 3,036 shares during the last quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 11,884 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,863,000 after acquiring an additional 3,104 shares during the period. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $659,000. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its stake in Valero Energy by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 161,815 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,366,000 after acquiring an additional 2,969 shares during the period. Finally, Fielder Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Valero Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $216,000. 78.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valero Energy Stock Up 3.5 %

VLO stock opened at $146.73 on Tuesday. Valero Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $119.88 and a 52 week high of $184.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $47.98 billion, a PE ratio of 7.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.42.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $34.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.97 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 12.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 21.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VLO. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $156.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $165.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Valero Energy from $187.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Valero Energy from $178.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Valero Energy from $171.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.00.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

