Verus Capital Partners LLC Has $382,000 Holdings in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Free Report) by 9.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 813 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $382,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Convergence Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Murphy USA by 50.9% in the second quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,590 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Murphy USA by 9.3% in the second quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 940 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Murphy USA in the second quarter valued at approximately $509,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Murphy USA by 23.7% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,553 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,954,000 after acquiring an additional 2,024 shares during the period. Finally, Nilsine Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Murphy USA by 1.8% during the second quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 9,248 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,342,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MUSA shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Murphy USA from $540.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Murphy USA from $538.00 to $537.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Raymond James lifted their target price on Murphy USA from $530.00 to $545.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Murphy USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $469.50.

Murphy USA Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:MUSA opened at $519.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.77 billion, a PE ratio of 21.81 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $495.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $451.00. Murphy USA Inc. has a 1 year low of $309.18 and a 1 year high of $522.57.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The specialty retailer reported $6.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.91 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.69 billion. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 64.73% and a net margin of 2.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.02 EPS. Analysts forecast that Murphy USA Inc. will post 24.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 26th. This is a boost from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.55%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robert Madison Murphy sold 16,755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $514.54, for a total transaction of $8,621,117.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 396,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,955,423.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director James W. Keyes sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $511.54, for a total transaction of $1,023,080.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,242,955.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Madison Murphy sold 16,755 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $514.54, for a total value of $8,621,117.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 396,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,955,423.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,209 shares of company stock valued at $16,564,666 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 9.04% of the company’s stock.

Murphy USA Company Profile

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands, as well as operates non-fuel convenience stores. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

Featured Stories

