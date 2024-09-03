Verus Capital Partners LLC Has $487,000 Position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV)

Verus Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Free Report) by 139.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,772 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VOOV. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 140,231.7% in the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 4,678,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,357,000 after purchasing an additional 4,675,324 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,618,000. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 3,106.2% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 117,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,218,000 after purchasing an additional 113,906 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 181.9% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 165,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,790,000 after acquiring an additional 106,520 shares during the period. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $14,344,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

VOOV opened at $189.66 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $181.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $177.80. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $142.37 and a 52 week high of $189.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 0.84.

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (VOOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P 500. VOOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.