Verus Capital Partners LLC Has $572,000 Position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ)

Verus Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Free Report) by 9.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,179 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF were worth $572,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ONEQ. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,282,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,713,000 after buying an additional 47,031 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 437,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,165,000 after purchasing an additional 51,290 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 284,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,341,000 after purchasing an additional 11,491 shares during the period. TCP Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. TCP Asset Management LLC now owns 271,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,971,000 after purchasing an additional 6,366 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth $15,757,000.

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ONEQ opened at $69.87 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.39. Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF has a 52 week low of $49.41 and a 52 week high of $73.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.60 and a beta of 1.13.

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Cuts Dividend

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st were issued a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 21st. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

