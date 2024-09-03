Verus Capital Partners LLC Purchases 243 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Verus Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,600 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TGT. DDD Partners LLC raised its position in Target by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 131,575 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $19,478,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in shares of Target by 9.6% during the second quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 21,696 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares during the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. bought a new position in Target during the second quarter valued at approximately $683,000. Equitable Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Target by 3.8% in the second quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 25,595 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,789,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AM Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Target in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $178,000. Institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Target from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Target from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Roth Mkm upped their target price on shares of Target from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.68.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total transaction of $7,140,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 303,843 shares in the company, valued at $48,210,768.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Target Price Performance

Shares of Target stock opened at $153.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $71.07 billion, a PE ratio of 17.24, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $147.26 and a 200 day moving average of $155.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $102.93 and a 12 month high of $181.86.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The retailer reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $25.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.19 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 33.10%. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 9.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a $1.12 dividend. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.28%.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Featured Stories

