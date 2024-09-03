Verus Capital Partners LLC Raises Stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Verus Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,247 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 16,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,798,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 10,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Stokes Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 20,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,656,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FAS Wealth Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 41.4% during the first quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF stock opened at $128.35 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $90.71 and a twelve month high of $133.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.09 billion, a PE ratio of 27.75 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $127.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.95.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a $0.1445 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

