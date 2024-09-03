Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 589,800 shares, a decline of 6.4% from the July 31st total of 630,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 126,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.6 days. Approximately 4.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DSP shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Viant Technology in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Viant Technology in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.80.

Viant Technology stock traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.43. The stock had a trading volume of 92,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,863. Viant Technology has a 52 week low of $4.98 and a 52 week high of $12.36. The company has a market cap of $662.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.75 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.83.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC increased its position in Viant Technology by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 430,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,969,000 after buying an additional 44,779 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Viant Technology by 4.4% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 40,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,699 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Viant Technology by 379.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 18,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 14,835 shares during the last quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management purchased a new stake in Viant Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $243,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its stake in Viant Technology by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 73,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 20,668 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.38% of the company’s stock.

Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising technology company. It provides Household ID, a people-based innovation that combines digital and personal identifiers into a normalized household profile; AI Bid Optimizer, solution that uses AI to analyze historical bid opportunities to predict the lowest media cost for desired advertisement; and Viant Data Platform, which offers marketers control over their own data with actionable insights into their marketing initiatives within a single platform.

