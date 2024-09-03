Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 589,800 shares, a decline of 6.4% from the July 31st total of 630,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 126,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.6 days. Approximately 4.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts recently weighed in on DSP shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Viant Technology in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Viant Technology in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.80.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Viant Technology
Viant Technology Price Performance
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Viant Technology
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC increased its position in Viant Technology by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 430,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,969,000 after buying an additional 44,779 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Viant Technology by 4.4% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 40,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,699 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Viant Technology by 379.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 18,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 14,835 shares during the last quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management purchased a new stake in Viant Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $243,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its stake in Viant Technology by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 73,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 20,668 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.38% of the company’s stock.
About Viant Technology
Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising technology company. It provides Household ID, a people-based innovation that combines digital and personal identifiers into a normalized household profile; AI Bid Optimizer, solution that uses AI to analyze historical bid opportunities to predict the lowest media cost for desired advertisement; and Viant Data Platform, which offers marketers control over their own data with actionable insights into their marketing initiatives within a single platform.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Viant Technology
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- 3 Small Cap Stocks That Insiders Are Buying
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- Analysts Forecast Big Upside for Western Digital—Don’t Miss Out
- Top Stocks Investing in 5G Technology
- 3 Must-Own Stocks for Bullish Investors in Today’s Market
Receive News & Ratings for Viant Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viant Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.