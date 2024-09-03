Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN) Trading Up 2.9%

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 2.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $15.48 and last traded at $15.11. Approximately 96,704 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 945,259 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.68.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VRDN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 target price (down from $31.00) on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 12th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of Viridian Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Viridian Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.20.

Get Viridian Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on VRDN

Viridian Therapeutics Stock Down 2.0 %

The company has a market cap of $917.76 million, a P/E ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 15.82, a current ratio of 15.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.61 and a 200 day moving average of $15.11.

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by ($0.15). Viridian Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 83.18% and a negative net margin of 79,185.77%. The business had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.09 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Viridian Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VRDN. Vestal Point Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $21,780,000. Novo Holdings A S raised its position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 81.8% during the 2nd quarter. Novo Holdings A S now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,020,000 after buying an additional 900,000 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 71.1% in the 4th quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,730,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,684,000 after acquiring an additional 719,007 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its position in Viridian Therapeutics by 22.9% in the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 3,307,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,036,000 after acquiring an additional 615,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RTW Investments LP bought a new stake in Viridian Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,195,000.

About Viridian Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover and develops treatments for serious and rare diseases. The company's product pipeline includes VRDN-001, a monoclonal antibody targeting insulin-like growth factor-1 receptor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of thyroid eye disease (TED); and VRDN-003, a next generation IGF-1R humanized monoclonal antibodies targeting IGF-1R and incorporating half-life extension technology for the treatment of TED.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Viridian Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viridian Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.