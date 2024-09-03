Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.15 (NYSE:AIO)

Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund (NYSE:AIO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Wednesday, October 30th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th.

Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 9.8% annually over the last three years.

Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AIO traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.23. 46,566 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 119,253. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.29. Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund has a one year low of $15.09 and a one year high of $22.18.

About Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund

The Fund seeks to generate a stable income stream and growth of capital by focusing on one of the most significant long-term secular growth opportunities in markets today. A multi-asset approach based on fundamental research is employed, dynamically allocating to attractive segments of a company’s debt and equity in order to offer an attractive risk/reward profile.

