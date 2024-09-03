Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:ZTR)

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, October 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th.

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 9.3% per year over the last three years.

Get Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund alerts:

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE ZTR traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.88. 278,867 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 259,211. Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund has a twelve month low of $4.50 and a twelve month high of $5.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.49.

About Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.