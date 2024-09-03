VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC Buys 25,350 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 129.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,929 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,350 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF accounts for about 2.0% of VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $5,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 12,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,993,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,132,000 after acquiring an additional 67,304 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $492,000. TD Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 50.6% during the 4th quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GM Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $255,000.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

SDY traded down $0.24 on Tuesday, hitting $139.65. The company had a trading volume of 23,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,602. The firm has a market cap of $22.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.68. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $109.87 and a 1 year high of $140.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $132.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.86.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

