Vulcan Forged PYR Price Tops $2.50 (PYR)

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. During the last week, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded down 13.8% against the U.S. dollar. Vulcan Forged PYR has a total market cap of $70.19 million and $3.47 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can now be purchased for about $2.50 or 0.00004328 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00008520 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000069 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $57,829.57 or 1.00205502 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.43 or 0.00012869 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00007917 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00007853 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000879 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Profile

Vulcan Forged PYR is a token. It was first traded on April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,100,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged. The official website for Vulcan Forged PYR is vulcanforged.com. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged.

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged (PYR) (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged (PYR) has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 38,114,788.23922737 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged (PYR) is 2.61310953 USD and is up 5.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 156 active market(s) with $5,328,862.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vulcan Forged PYR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

