W.A.G payment solutions (LON:WPS) Rating Reiterated by Jefferies Financial Group

W.A.G payment solutions (LON:WPS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report released on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 91 ($1.20) price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 33.04% from the stock’s previous close.

W.A.G payment solutions Trading Up 1.2 %

WPS opened at GBX 68.40 ($0.90) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £471.98 million, a PE ratio of -1,140.00 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 65.07 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 68.79. W.A.G payment solutions has a 52 week low of GBX 61 ($0.80) and a 52 week high of GBX 100.50 ($1.32).

Get W.A.G payment solutions alerts:

About W.A.G payment solutions

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

W.A.G payment solutions plc operates integrated payments and mobility platform that focuses on the commercial road transportation industry primary in Europe. It offers various services, including Energy and Toll payment solutions; Tax refund and Fleet management services; smart navigation and location-based services; and other services, such as parking, washing, truck-repair, freight ferry booking, pre and post-paid payment card, roadside assistance, cross-border currency exchange services, insurance, and eurowag cash services.

Receive News & Ratings for W.A.G payment solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.A.G payment solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.