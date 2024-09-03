W.A.G payment solutions (LON:WPS) Rating Reiterated by Jefferies Financial Group

W.A.G payment solutions (LON:WPS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report released on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 91 ($1.20) price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 33.04% from the stock’s previous close.
W.A.G payment solutions Trading Up 1.2 %
WPS opened at GBX 68.40 ($0.90) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £471.98 million, a PE ratio of -1,140.00 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 65.07 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 68.79. W.A.G payment solutions has a 52 week low of GBX 61 ($0.80) and a 52 week high of GBX 100.50 ($1.32).
About W.A.G payment solutions
