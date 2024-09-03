Waterdrop (WDH) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $97.60 million during the quarter. Waterdrop had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 4.21%.

Waterdrop Stock Performance

Shares of WDH opened at $1.05 on Tuesday. Waterdrop has a 1-year low of $0.94 and a 1-year high of $1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $388.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50 and a beta of -0.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.20. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Waterdrop Company Profile

Waterdrop Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online insurance brokerage services to match and connect users with related insurance products underwritten by insurance companies in the People's Republic of China. The company offers short-term health and long-term health and life insurance products and services.

