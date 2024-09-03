Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Flutter Entertainment (FLUT)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Flutter Entertainment (NYSE: FLUT) in the last few weeks:

8/27/2024 – Flutter Entertainment was upgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank to a “strong-buy” rating.

8/22/2024 – Flutter Entertainment is now covered by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They set an “overweight” rating and a $247.00 price target on the stock.

8/14/2024 – Flutter Entertainment had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna from $222.00 to $230.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

8/14/2024 – Flutter Entertainment had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $240.00 to $255.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/14/2024 – Flutter Entertainment had its price target raised by analysts at JMP Securities from $246.00 to $255.00. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.

8/14/2024 – Flutter Entertainment had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $218.00 to $224.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

8/14/2024 – Flutter Entertainment had its price target raised by analysts at BTIG Research from $245.00 to $249.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/14/2024 – Flutter Entertainment had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They now have a $255.00 price target on the stock.

7/25/2024 – Flutter Entertainment had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They now have a $255.00 price target on the stock.

7/16/2024 – Flutter Entertainment had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $212.00 to $218.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

NYSE FLUT traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $212.02. 1,729,925 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 801,963. Flutter Entertainment plc has a 12-month low of $148.00 and a 12-month high of $226.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $197.69 and a 200 day moving average of $197.96.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FLUT. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in Flutter Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in shares of Flutter Entertainment during the second quarter worth about $37,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Flutter Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Flutter Entertainment in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flutter Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000.

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.

