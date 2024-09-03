Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the four ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.00.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WNEB shares. Seaport Res Ptn cut Western New England Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Western New England Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Western New England Bancorp from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th.

Western New England Bancorp Price Performance

Western New England Bancorp stock opened at $8.88 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.34. The stock has a market cap of $189.32 million, a P/E ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 0.69. Western New England Bancorp has a 12-month low of $6.00 and a 12-month high of $9.25.

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $30.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.22 million. Western New England Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 11.33%. Equities analysts expect that Western New England Bancorp will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Western New England Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 7th. Western New England Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.67%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western New England Bancorp

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WNEB. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Western New England Bancorp by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,200,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,258,000 after purchasing an additional 32,700 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Western New England Bancorp by 7.1% in the second quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 425,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,924,000 after purchasing an additional 28,000 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 16.6% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 401,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,762,000 after buying an additional 57,099 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 168,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,514,000 after buying an additional 2,656 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 8.1% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 70,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 5,250 shares during the last quarter. 67.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Western New England Bancorp

Western New England Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Westfield Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, commercial checking, business, nonprofit and municipal checking, savings, money market and sweep, individual retirement, and other savings accounts; time deposits; certificates of deposit; and interest on lawyer's trust accounts.

