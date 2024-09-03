Whalen Wealth Management Inc. Has $238,000 Stock Position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ)

Whalen Wealth Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ – Free Report) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 136 shares during the period. Whalen Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF were worth $238,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 115,117,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,151,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,875,000 after buying an additional 1,151,170 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,067,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,419,000 after acquiring an additional 473,566 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 1,645.2% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 291,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,149,000 after acquiring an additional 274,752 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 4,754.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 107,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,997,000 after purchasing an additional 105,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $2,210,000.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IXJ traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $100.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,630. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.61 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $95.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.01. iShares Global Healthcare ETF has a 12-month low of $77.96 and a 12-month high of $101.31.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF Profile

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

