Whalen Wealth Management Inc. Has $845,000 Stock Position in AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Whalen Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) by 91.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,583 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 4,587 shares during the quarter. AECOM accounts for approximately 0.7% of Whalen Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Whalen Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in AECOM were worth $845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AECOM during the 1st quarter worth about $1,085,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in AECOM by 1,082.9% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 34,778 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,411,000 after purchasing an additional 31,838 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of AECOM in the 4th quarter valued at $159,060,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in AECOM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,640,000. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its stake in AECOM by 102.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 232,223 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,777,000 after acquiring an additional 117,646 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

Get AECOM alerts:

AECOM Stock Performance

NYSE:ACM traded down $1.95 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $98.19. 51,822 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 793,569. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,112.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.52. AECOM has a fifty-two week low of $74.40 and a fifty-two week high of $102.26.

AECOM Dividend Announcement

AECOM ( NYSE:ACM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. AECOM had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AECOM will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 3rd. AECOM’s payout ratio is currently -977.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ACM shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of AECOM from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of AECOM from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 target price (up previously from $107.00) on shares of AECOM in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on AECOM from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on AECOM from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, AECOM has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AECOM

AECOM Company Profile

(Free Report)

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AECOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AECOM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.