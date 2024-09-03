Whalen Wealth Management Inc. Takes Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Whalen Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 338,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,671,000. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 21.9% of Whalen Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Whalen Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.11% of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SWP Financial LLC acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $338,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,073,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,051,000 after acquiring an additional 4,482 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,316.2% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Ndwm LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,371,000. Finally, Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $2,409,000. 23.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of SHY traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $82.61. The stock had a trading volume of 379,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,978,797. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $82.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.72. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $80.62 and a 52 week high of $82.91. The company has a market capitalization of $24.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.2725 per share. This represents a $3.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This is a boost from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

