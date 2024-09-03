White Cliff Minerals Limited (ASX:WCN) Insider Daniel Smith Buys 2,000,000 Shares

White Cliff Minerals Limited (ASX:WCN – Get Free Report) insider Daniel Smith bought 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.02 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of A$30,000.00 ($20,408.16).

Daniel Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 20th, Daniel Smith acquired 1,000,000 shares of White Cliff Minerals stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.02 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of A$15,000.00 ($10,204.08).

White Cliff Minerals Limited engages in the exploration of mineral properties in Australia. It explores for lithium, rare earth elements (REE), gold, copper, nickel, and cobalt deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Hines Hill REE project consists of two adjoining tenements covering an area of 576 square kilometers, located in the wheatbelt region, near east of Perth along the Great Eastern Highway; the Diemals Li/REE project consists of 6 tenements covering an area of 2,427 square kilometers, located near east of Paynes Find; the Preston River Lithium project located near the north of the Greenbushes; and the Reedy South Gold project covers an area of 272 square kilometers, located within the Meekatharra-Wydgee greenstone belt.

