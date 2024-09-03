WhiteCoin (XWC) Hits Market Capitalization of $4.66 Million

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 11.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 3rd. One WhiteCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0061 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. WhiteCoin has a market capitalization of $4.66 million and $284,907.90 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded down 12.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0977 or 0.00000169 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00010083 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.96 or 0.00112177 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00010563 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0893 or 0.00000154 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001718 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 21.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin Profile

WhiteCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 971,792,390 coins and its circulating supply is 764,324,623 coins. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here. WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info.

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.

As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

WhiteCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WhiteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

